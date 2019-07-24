The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Mary C. (MacDonald) White, of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, (St. Peters Parish) and Judique, Nova Scotia Canada, passed away on July 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold J. White and Edward Boyd Swindell. Loving mother of Cary Swindell and his wife, Evangeline, of Nova Scotia Canada, Brian J. White and his wife, Kathleen, of Weymouth, Doreen C. Collins, and her husband, Mark, of Dorchester, Eileen M. White and her husband, Michael McDonough, of Weymouth, Kenneth A. White, of Torrington, Conn., and the late Kenneth James Swindell. Sister of Gregory MacDonald of Nova Scotia, Canada, the late Elizabeth Ayers, Patricia Gillan of Weymouth and Cyril MacDonald of Nova Scotia, Canada. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to John Scott Nursing and Rehab Center Activities Dept, 233 Middle Street, Braintree, MA 02184. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 24, 2019
