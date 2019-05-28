Michael J. Jordan of Weymouth, 85, died peacefully at home on May 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. A native of South Boston and Dorchester, he proudly served in the U.S. Army, and worked for United Airlines for 39 years. He was an original "Mr. Fix It" and he enjoyed photography and computers. Michael was known for his quick wit, and love of Boston sports, especially hockey. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Marilyn J. (Creedon) Jordan; loving father of Maureen Jordan, Kathy Jordan and her husband Ivan Ramirez and Janice Jordan and her husband Scott Hymovitz, all of Weymouth; outstanding Grampa to Michael J. Jordan of Los Angeles, Calif.; brother of late John P. Jordan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 4 -8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home on Friday at 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, on Monday, June 3, at 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, c/o Dr. Enzinger for Intestinal Cancer, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2019