Norma L. Hutchinson
Norma Louise (Scribner) OBrien Hutchinson (76) was born on July, 11, 1944 and passed away October 14, 2020 in Granbury Texas as a result of long term chronic illnesses and Covid-19. Norma was a long time resident of Braintree and Norwell, Massachusetts. Norma loved dogs and her two parakeets. She is survived by her son, Terrence P. OBrien II and his wife Nancy, three sisters, a brother along with many loving nieces |and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation on Normas behalf to Lewey Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 24, 2020.
