Norman Alan Fulton of Hingham died in the hospital on May 9, 2019, after a brief illness. Norman graduated from Weymouth High School in 1951 and UMass in 1955. While in the Navy in Washington, DC, he met his wife Janet, a nurse, at a young adult's church group outing. They married and made their first home at Hope Valley Camp in Mt. Airy, Md. Norm built the church camp and resigned his commission to serve as the camp "everyman" from director to custodian. Norm and Jan moved their young family to Massachusetts in 1972, briefly living in Weymouth before settling in Hingham in 1973 and working in his family's carpentry business, Lester R. Fulton & Son. As the 1980s dawned, they moved into their family-built Sandy Meadow homestead in north Hingham. Near the end of the decade Norm started his own family carpentry business, working alongside his wife and children. Norm's Christian faith guided his living. He read expansively and enjoyed gardening, choir singing, and spending time helping those-in-need. He was equally adept at finding the salvage value of downtrodden souls as he was that of used building materials. Norm sought out the Lord, welcomed the stranger, embraced the immigrant, and learned from the minority. He was a lifelong member of East Weymouth Congregational Church. Norm gardened like an agronomist, improving the soil and expanding his garden until it became a suburban farm. Giving to all and company in his labors were always his great delights. His last years were spent at home, continuing to sing in the choir and to help family and friends, visiting and taking interest and great pride in his grandchildren. Those who know Norm will grieve, yet celebrate their good fortune in being part of his broad community and having an abundance of fond memories of a master craftsman with a servant's heart. Norman was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Janet (Hollenbeck) Fulton. He was the father of Steven (and Janet) of Davis, Calif., Jonathan (and Elizabeth) of Evansville, Ind., Timothy (and Amy) of Hanover, Daniel (and Melinda) of Weymouth, Andrew (and Wendy) of Weare, N.H., Joseph (and Khiengchai) of Oronoco, Minn., James (and Deirdre) of Hewitt, Texas, and Lydia Fulton (and Tarris Whiting) of Hingham. He had 30 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, Luther and Herbert, and is survived by his siblings, Robert, Marilyn, Carol, Neil, and Nancy. Visiting hours are on Friday, May 24, from 3-7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St., Hingham. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m. in the East Weymouth Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Norman's memory to the East Weymouth Congregational Church, Building Fund, 1320 Commercial St., East Weymouth, MA 02189. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2019