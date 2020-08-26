Sofika (Kostandini) Marko of Quincy passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 92, surrounded by her loving daughters. Born August 26, 1927, in Amarillo, Texas, Sofika was the daughter of Pandi Kostandini and Ollga (Berberi) Kostandini, sister of the late Dhimitra (Kostandini) Botka and Llazar Kostandini, dedicated wife to the late Pandi Marko, adoring mother of two daughters, Irena (Marko) Lera and her husband Dhimitraq Lera of Quincy and Keti (Marko) Kondili and her husband Aleko Kondili of Quincy. She was the proud grandmother "Nena" to four grandsons, Piro Lera, Pandi Lera, Dhimiter Kondili and Ralfi Kondili and the dear great-grandmother "Nena Sofka" to three great-grandchildren, John Lera, Cameron Lera and Alex Lera. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, residing in the United States and Albania. Sofika was raised and educated in Korca, Albania, where she and her family moved, shortly after her birth, unable to return to the U.S. due to the long ruling of the communist regime. She lived there most of her life with her loving husband, the late Pandi Marko, and their two wonderful daughters, while working as an accountant at the Albanian State Bank. She was thrilled to be able to move back to the United States after 70 years, in 1999, after communism collapsed, giving her daughters and their families the opportunity to start new and successful lives in America for which they will be grateful forever. In Albania, she attended the French Lyceum and graduated in 1946 as an outstanding student. She dedicated her life to her loving husband and their two daughters, Irena and Keti, raising and educating them to the same standards and principles as themselves, to work hard and never give up, to be honest, humble, loving, caring, giving and never ask anything back. She had many hobbies, but nothing speaks better to her than the passion and love for books, she was a ferocious reader even when her eyes were failing her, she would read in large prints. Learning foreign languages very quickly was another gift Sofika had. She could read in Italian, French, English, helping her children to learn them too. She loved music, the classical a little more than other genres. She would love to go to concerts and sang with her sweet beautiful voice. Knitting and crocheting were two other hobbies of hers; her works were pieces of art - unique, perfect and beautiful; she loved to travel and spend time with friends. Sofika was an amazing extraordinary woman, a model of wisdom, patience and honesty; a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother who will be missed and never forgotten. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Thursday, August 27, from 4-7 p.m. at the Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street, Boston. On Friday morning, there will be an interment ceremony to be followed by the burial at Pine Hill Cemetery in West Quincy. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com
for online condolences.