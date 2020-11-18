Aaron Harold Williams, Jr., 86, of Spartanburg, SC passed Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1934 in Columbia, SC to the late Aaron Harold Williams, Sr. and Emma Richardson Williams.

Mr. Williams was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and Allen University with a Bachelor in History.

Aaron was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was an educator in the Spartanburg County Public School System for more than fifteen years.

Mr. Williams was a dedicated leader in his home church, First Worship, where he served as Chairman of the Board of Divinity Care for over twenty years.

Survivors include: his wife of sixty-four years, Gertrude Cooper Williams; sister, Gertrude R. Patterson; sons, Livorno H. (Shirley) Williams, Keith H. (Sherry) Williams, Christopher C. (Charlise) Williams, Milon D. (Linda) Williams and Aldoplhus L. Williams all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Thyais, Brandon, Natasha, Bailey, Lakesha, Christan, Sheniqua, Christopher, Ashley, Chandler, Jasmine, Milon, Devin, Caigan, Sierra, Darrius, "LA" and Kelona; great-grandchildren; great, great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: his beautiful daughter, Felicia E. Bailey; and two brothers, Willie Richardson and Wesley Richardson.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Piney Grove Cemetery, 433 Piney Grove Rd., Columbia, SC 29210.

Face masks are required.

J. W. Woodward Funeral Home

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.