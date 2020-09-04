1/
Alice A. Revis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REIDVILLE- Alice A. Revis, 91, widow of Lloyd D. Revis, was called to her Heavenly home on September 4, 2020.
Born in Lyman, SC, on August 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Albert L. and Gertrude H. Millwood of Lyman. Alice was a member of Duncan United Methodist Church. She retired from Lyman Printing & Finishing.
Surviving are three daughters; Jan Smith of Wellford, Ann Snow (Gene) of Reidville and Rita Chandler (Ricky) of Duncan; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Revis, a son-in-law, J. L. Smith and a grandson, Todd Chandler.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Spartanburg, conducted by Pastor Brent Dehlbom .
Visitation will be held after the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Duncan United Methodist Church, 139 West Main Street, Duncan, SC 29334.
The family will be at the home of Gene and Ann Snow, 142 Gaston Drive, Reidville, SC.
We would like to thank all of the Healthcare Givers of Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their professional service to Ms. Revis.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved