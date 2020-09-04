REIDVILLE- Alice A. Revis, 91, widow of Lloyd D. Revis, was called to her Heavenly home on September 4, 2020.
Born in Lyman, SC, on August 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Albert L. and Gertrude H. Millwood of Lyman. Alice was a member of Duncan United Methodist Church. She retired from Lyman Printing & Finishing.
Surviving are three daughters; Jan Smith of Wellford, Ann Snow (Gene) of Reidville and Rita Chandler (Ricky) of Duncan; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Revis, a son-in-law, J. L. Smith and a grandson, Todd Chandler.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Spartanburg, conducted by Pastor Brent Dehlbom .
Visitation will be held after the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Duncan United Methodist Church, 139 West Main Street, Duncan, SC 29334.
The family will be at the home of Gene and Ann Snow, 142 Gaston Drive, Reidville, SC.
We would like to thank all of the Healthcare Givers of Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their professional service to Ms. Revis.
