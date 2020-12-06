SIMPSONVILLE, SC- Doris Cook Anderson, 93, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC. Born April 1, 1927 in Fountain Inn, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lucile Jackson Cook and J. B. Cook, Jr. and was the widow of John Wilson Anderson.
Mrs. Anderson graduated from Spartanburg Junior College and worked at C&S and SCN banks. She later finished USC-Spartanburg with a BA in Education, and a Master of Education from Converse College. She was retired from Gable Middle School as a teacher.
Doris was a member of Morningside Baptist Church, who loved gardening, reading, cooking, and teaching and raising children.
Survivors include her children, Linda Carole Sorrenti (Bob McDonald) and Craig Stuart Anderson (Kathleen); granddaughters, Jillian Calhoun-Sorrenti (Tracy), Virginia Van Alstine (Rob) and Laura Lowe (Daniel); three great-grandchildren, Ava Van Alstine, Callum Van Alstine and Carter Lowe; her daughter in law, Diane Anderson, and her siblings Roberta Carolyn McKee, and Robert Carol Cook.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Erik Fred Anderson, and her brother, J.B. Cook III.
Graveside service will be private at her request.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Spartanburg Methodist College Annual Fund, 1000 Powell Mill Rd., Spartanburg, SC, or Morningside Baptist Church, 897 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
