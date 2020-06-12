Gary Wayne Abbott, Sr., lovingly known as Papa Burrhead, passed away peacefully in his sleep at 74 years young. He was a long time Montezuma, Georgia resident.

Gary was born December 4, 1945 in Anniston, AL to the late James Richard Abbott and Margaret Marsh Abbott.

He is survived by his brother, Jerre Abbott and wife, Betty Abbott of Bowling Springs, SC, sister, Marilyn Grimes of Woodruff, SC, half-sister Loretta Hibner of Birmingham, AL, two granddaughters, Cierra Abbott and Haley Abbott, his son Gary Abbott, Jr. and wife Carol Abbott of Leesburg, FL, and daughter, Regenia Abbott of New Orleans, LA.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his half-brother, Michael Abbott.

We love you, Papa Burrhead.





