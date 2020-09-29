SPARTANBURG, SC- Jackie Edward Fleming, Sr., 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born August 23, 1931 in Pacolet, SC, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Mittie Mathis Fleming and the widower of Ruth Morrow Fleming.
Mr. Fleming was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and was also a US Navy veteran with nearly 20 years of service. He was the former owner of Sunshine Realty and Construction Company. He was a realtor, a member of Shoals Masonic Lodge #228, Hejaz Shriner, Pacolet Lions Club, American Legion, and Tin Can Sailors Association.
Survivors include his son, Jackie "Jack" Edward Fleming, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC, his daughter, Kathy Fleming of Whitestone, SC; and his sister, Carolyn Worthy of Pacolet Mills, SC.
Visitation will be 12:00 – 1:30 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Graveside service will be 2:00 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital
, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or online at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation
