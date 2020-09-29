1/
Jackie Edward Fleming Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jackie Edward Fleming, Sr., 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born August 23, 1931 in Pacolet, SC, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Mittie Mathis Fleming and the widower of Ruth Morrow Fleming.
Mr. Fleming was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and was also a US Navy veteran with nearly 20 years of service. He was the former owner of Sunshine Realty and Construction Company. He was a realtor, a member of Shoals Masonic Lodge #228, Hejaz Shriner, Pacolet Lions Club, American Legion, and Tin Can Sailors Association.
Survivors include his son, Jackie "Jack" Edward Fleming, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC, his daughter, Kathy Fleming of Whitestone, SC; and his sister, Carolyn Worthy of Pacolet Mills, SC.
Visitation will be 12:00 – 1:30 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Graveside service will be 2:00 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or online at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved