James C. "JC" Fowler
1992 - 2020
MOORE – James Carlisle "JC" Fowler, 28, joined his beloved mother in the presence of God Almighty on May 27, 2020, where all of his earthly troubles were vanquished.
Born on February 3, 1992 in Spartanburg, SC. He was the first-born son of proud parents, Charles Elliott Fowler and the late Kimberle Ann Hauck Fowler.
JC attended Boiling Springs High School before deciding to get his GED where he scored in the top 2%. He was smart, funny, kind, loved animals, loved music, played the guitar, and was very artistically talented. Through his desire to be an organ donor, multiple family's prayers have been answered and his heart beats on.
Left with broken hearts, but 28 years of fond memories, are two brothers; Charles Hayden Fowler and Jackson Noah Fowler, both of Spartanburg; grandfather, James Elliott "PaPa" Fowler of Jonesville, SC and grandmother, Mary Elizabeth "Grandma Lib" Gault Whitt of Darlington, SC.
He was predeceased by his grandmother; Pearlene Odell "Grandma" Irwin Fowler; Grandfather, Kenneth "Pop Pop" Pritchett and grandmother, Betty Dianne Bates Pritchett, who he will meet for the first time in heaven; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life and remembrance will be planned at a later date.
The Family would like to thank the doctors and nurses from Spartanburg Regional Pavilion 4 as well as the team from Sharing Hope SC for their dedication, compassion, and support during this most difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in JC's name to your local food bank to help those in need.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
We love you, Chuck, Jackson, and Hayden. We are praying for you during this time. Love,
Chris, Shannon, Olivia, Ryan and Will Bussell
Shannon Bussell
May 30, 2020
Chuck, Hayden and Jackson we all send our condolences on the passing of JC. We'll miss his sweet smile and laugh. Hugs and Love forever. Hurst Family
Teri Hurst
Family
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
