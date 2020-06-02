WOODRUFF- James Benjamin "J.B." Duncan, Jr., 84, of 207 Woodruff Street died Monday, June 1, 2020 at The Springs Assisted Living Center.

He was born in Greenville County, October 20, 1935 to the late James Benjamin Duncan Sr. and Fannie Jones Duncan. He was a retired supervisor with Arkwright Mill and later Abney Mill. He served in the U.S. National Guard and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Duncan was a charter member of the former Lower Piedmont Rescue #17 Woodruff and was also a Rescue Diver.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Pack Duncan; three daughters, Carolyn Morgan (Tony) of Woodruff, Rhonda Rudd (Doug) of Weaverville, N.C. and Christy Mims of Woodruff; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margie Fortner Duncan of Woodruff. He was predeceased by a brother; William Rex Duncan and a nephew, William Rex Duncan Jr. and a grandson, Travis James Rudd.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens by Rev. Rev. Carey Caldwell and Rev. Carrol Caldwell.

Mr. Duncan will lie in state at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for family and friends to pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of J.B. Duncan may be made to The Springs Memory Care Unit, 214 E. Curtis Street, Simpsonville, S.C. 29681.

The family is at the home of his daughter, Christy Mims, 736 Kelly Road, Woodruff.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary





