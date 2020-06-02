J.B. Duncan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share J.B.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODRUFF- James Benjamin "J.B." Duncan, Jr., 84, of 207 Woodruff Street died Monday, June 1, 2020 at The Springs Assisted Living Center.
He was born in Greenville County, October 20, 1935 to the late James Benjamin Duncan Sr. and Fannie Jones Duncan. He was a retired supervisor with Arkwright Mill and later Abney Mill. He served in the U.S. National Guard and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Duncan was a charter member of the former Lower Piedmont Rescue #17 Woodruff and was also a Rescue Diver.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Pack Duncan; three daughters, Carolyn Morgan (Tony) of Woodruff, Rhonda Rudd (Doug) of Weaverville, N.C. and Christy Mims of Woodruff; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margie Fortner Duncan of Woodruff. He was predeceased by a brother; William Rex Duncan and a nephew, William Rex Duncan Jr. and a grandson, Travis James Rudd.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens by Rev. Rev. Carey Caldwell and Rev. Carrol Caldwell.
Mr. Duncan will lie in state at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for family and friends to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of J.B. Duncan may be made to The Springs Memory Care Unit, 214 E. Curtis Street, Simpsonville, S.C. 29681.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Christy Mims, 736 Kelly Road, Woodruff.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved