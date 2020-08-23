1/1
Joann R. Stephens
1951 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Joann R. Stephens, 69, of Boiling Springs, formerly of Woodruff, SC, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home. Born February 23, 1951 in Greer, SC, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Dorothy Mae Rogers Ridings and the widow of Wilton Thomas Stephens, III.
Joann was a homemaker who loved her family, her grandchildren and loved to cook and clean.
Survivors include her son, Wilton Thomas "Buddy" Stephens (Anne) of Boiling Springs, SC, Billy Ray Stephens, Sr. of Spartanburg, SC; her grandchildren, Dylan Stephens, Billy Stephens, Jr., Morgan Stephens, and Amanda Marie Stephens; two great grandchildren; and her brothers, Thomas Ridings of Spartanburg, SC and Carl Ridings of Duncan, SC. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Curtis Ridings and Sarah Ann Whitaker.
Visitation will be 3:00 – 5:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street Chapel, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

