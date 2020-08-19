1/1
Raymond Owen Simcox
1938 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Raymond Owen Simcox, 81, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home. Born November 4, 1938, in Monterey, TN, he was the son of the late Arthur and Hazel Duncan Simcox.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Simcox was a retired piping designer having served with several companies but his favorite job was with Kennedy Space Center. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church for many years where he was a former church trustee, usher, Scout leader and served on many committees over 50 years. He loved softball, the Atlanta Braves, UT sports, and enjoyed world travel.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Linda Beavers Simcox; children, Gary Simcox (Becky), Cindy Overturf, and Karen Shinault (Michael); grandchildren, Lynn Smith (Andy), Heath Stephens, Christopher Nix, Jennifer Knox (Jon), Sara Overturf, Mallory Amsler (Josh), and Sydney Gillie (Christian); great-grandchildren, Landon Smith, Bailey Smith, Kali Eggleston, Cameron Stephens, Gavin Knox, Kennedy Knox, and Beckett Knox; sister, Jaye Sanders (Bert); and two godchildren, Amber and Kyle Manley.
Masks are required. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, August 21, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church, by The Rev. Cameron Y. Treece and The Rev. David E. Nichols. Entombment, with military honors, will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church
