Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Hanna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Carlisle Hanna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ross Carlisle Hanna Obituary
In Loving Memory of Ross Carlisle Hanna, 67, passed away on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at Post Acute Rehabilitation in Conway, SC where he was a resident.
Mr. Hanna was born on May 22nd, 1951 to parents Ross P. and Virginia C. Hanna, whom he was predeceased by. He was retired from the textile industry after 25 years (Milliken) and was a former avid drummer with The Vigilantes, The Rants, The New Generation and The Toy Factory.
He is survived by his brother, Ralph S. Hanna, a daughter, Carly Hanna, and a grandchild.
Services will be private.
Donations in his memory to the will be appreciated.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.