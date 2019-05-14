|
In Loving Memory of Ross Carlisle Hanna, 67, passed away on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at Post Acute Rehabilitation in Conway, SC where he was a resident.
Mr. Hanna was born on May 22nd, 1951 to parents Ross P. and Virginia C. Hanna, whom he was predeceased by. He was retired from the textile industry after 25 years (Milliken) and was a former avid drummer with The Vigilantes, The Rants, The New Generation and The Toy Factory.
He is survived by his brother, Ralph S. Hanna, a daughter, Carly Hanna, and a grandchild.
Services will be private.
Donations in his memory to the will be appreciated.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2019