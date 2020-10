MAYO, SC- Ruth Vernie Dobson, 88, passed away Saturday October 24, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum.Born April 21, 1932 in Blacksburg, SC., she was a daughter of the late Joseph John Smith and Ocie Green Smith. She was a former employee with Sky City and a member of Westside Baptist Church in Cowpens.Surviving are her children, Lewis Dobson (Rhonda) of Mayo; Debra Jones (James) of Boiling Springs, Teresa Ann Settle (Randy) of Inman, Eugenia McElraft (Joey) of Chesnee; brother, Carl Smith of Chesnee; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents she was predeceased by sisters, Florence Wiley, Mary Jane Bush and a brother, Dexter Smith.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Randy Shields officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice Family members are at their respective homes.Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com Harris-Nadeau MortuaryChesnee, SC.