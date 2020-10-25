MAYO, SC- Ruth Vernie Dobson, 88, passed away Saturday October 24, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum.
Born April 21, 1932 in Blacksburg, SC., she was a daughter of the late Joseph John Smith and Ocie Green Smith. She was a former employee with Sky City and a member of Westside Baptist Church in Cowpens.
Surviving are her children, Lewis Dobson (Rhonda) of Mayo; Debra Jones (James) of Boiling Springs, Teresa Ann Settle (Randy) of Inman, Eugenia McElraft (Joey) of Chesnee; brother, Carl Smith of Chesnee; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by sisters, Florence Wiley, Mary Jane Bush and a brother, Dexter Smith.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Randy Shields officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.