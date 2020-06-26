Thomas E. Gibbs Sr.
1946 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Thomas "Tommy" Edward Gibbs Sr., 73, of Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born December 6, 1946, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Alfred H. Gibbs and Mary Roe Gibbs.
Tommy was a 1965 graduate of Dorman High School and U. S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from Arrow Automotive after 27 years of service and was of the Baptist faith.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his wife of 51 years, Judy Brown Gibbs; children, Jay Gibbs, Kimberly Branch (Danny), Jennifer Simmons (Tim), and Julie Scott (Mike); known as "Grumps" to his 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Gibbs Sr. (Jeannie); and his lap-dog, Brandi. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, A. Hugh Gibbs.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, June 26, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A graveside service, with military honors, will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Kevin Smith and The Rev. David Carter.
Memorials may be made to Crossway Church, PO Box 219, Arcadia, SC 29320.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
JUN
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Judy. Keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers. I will see you Saturday at the service. Love and Prayers. Linda and Jeff Wyatt
Linda Wyatt
