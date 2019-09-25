DEGONIA SPRINGS – Clyde E. Buxton of Degonia Springs passed away on Sept. 22, 2019.
He was born in Chrisney.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Youngblood Chapel, at 36 E Market Street in Chrisney with the rosary at 7 p.m. Final viewing will be Saturday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Martin Catholic Church at 52 S. Church St. in Chrisney, burial will follow at St. Martin Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests donations to the St. Martin Cemetery Trust. Contributions can be mailed to the church at 52 S. Church St, Chrisney, IN 47611.
Friends unable to attend may leave at condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019