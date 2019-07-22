NEWBURGH – Gary Lee Moesner, 74, of Newburgh passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.
Gary was born in Evansville, Ind., on October 11, 1944, to the late James and Helen (Powers) Moesner.
Gary proudly served in the United States Army. He was proud to say he worked for his wife as a deputy clerk while Judy served two terms as Clerk of the Spencer County Court from 1993-2001. He was Past Commander of the American Legion Post 200 in Boonville and a 34-year member. Gary was a member of Voiture 471 of 40 & 8, and the VFW Post 3418 of Boonville. He owned and operated a farm for many years and was a parts manager at Miller and Oschman, Case International dealership in Boonville. He was a long time member of the Midway United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and infant sister.
Gary is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Moesner of Newburgh; son, Matthew Moesner of St. Louis, Mo.
Services were at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville with Pastor Adrienne Tanner officiating. Burial was in Midway Cemetery in Midway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or to the Linda E. White Hospice House.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.KoehlerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on July 24, 2019