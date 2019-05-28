GENTRYVILLE – Helen Lucile Bolton, 90, of Gentryville passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Scenic Hills Care Center in Ferdinand.
Helen was born in Indianapolis to the late Otto and Esther (Hicks) Oskins.
She was a member and organist of Gentryville United Methodist Church. Helen had been a pharmacy technician at St. Joseph Hospital. She loved dancing with her husband, Roy. Helen enjoyed crocheting, quilting, supporting her grandchildren's sporting events and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy.
Helen is survived by her children, Sandra Forston and her husband, Carl; Patricia Pulley and her husband, Ray; Joyce Bolton; Katherine Spellmeyer and her husband, Donald all of Gentryville; Grandchildren, Carla Birsa (Mike) of Fishers; Julie Walls (J.T. Wells) of Gentryville; Regina Pulley of Evansville; Yvonne Hochgesang (Kent) of St. Henry; Thomas Pulley (Amanda) of Dale; Angela Warthan (Ryan) of Boonville; Brian Spellmeyer (Mary); Mark and Kevin Spellmeyer all of Gentryville; Great-grandchildren, Nathan and Logan Birsa, Matthew Fulkerson, Alex Adair, Audra and Anna Hochgesang, Ben, Rachel, and Adam Pulley, Bradyn Warthan, Madelene, Kyle, and Alli Jo Spellmeyer; Siblings, Margaret Griepenstroh; James W. Oskins (Fern); Doris Blowers all of Gentryville; Richard Oskins (Gail) of Gray Summit, Mo.; Sister-in-law, Iris Ludwig of Santa Claus.
Services were Friday, May 24, at Gentryville United Methodist Church in Gentryville, with Pastor Charlotte Lee officiating. Burial is in Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gentryville.
Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville handled arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gentryville United Methodist Church Building Fund or Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.KoehlerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on May 27, 2019