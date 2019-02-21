Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Stamps, 88 of Midway, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1930 as the fifth of eight children of the late Millard and Goldie Mae (Campbell) Peerman.

Jackie is survived by her children, Ginger Collier and her husband, David; Douglas Stamps and his wife, Jan; grandchildren, Elizabeth Collier, Jaclyn Collier, Ian Stamps and his wife, Melissa, Nathan Stamps; great-grandchildren, Leo and Elaina Stamps; sister Sharon Keener; and brothers, Louis "Toby" Peerman and Vaughn Peerman; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Robert, of 65 years; brothers, Delbert Peerman and James Peerman; and sisters, Joy Paulson and Betty Parsons.

She devoted her life to the well-being of her husband and children staying at home to create a loving and nurturing environment. She loved to smile, and if you were within arm's reach, you could not escape a hug. Jackie was nearly always at Bob's side. She was a kind and loving person, a natural-born mother, and inseparable wife.

Jackie worked on the family farm. She also provided secretarial support as a civilian to the US Air Force, Borden's dairy, and her church. She was a long and faithful member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Boonville.

Funeral services will be 4 P.M. Saturday, Feb. 23, att Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville with Pastor Robert D. Shofner officiating. Burial will be at Midway Cemetery, Midway.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home.

The procession to Midway Cemetery will leave Koehler Funeral Home at 12 P.M. Sunday, Feb. 24, for the committal service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ in Boonville. Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.koehlerfuneralhome.com.

