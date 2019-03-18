Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Greene. View Sign

Funeral services for Robert D. Greene, 64, of Many, La., will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Rocky Mount Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Saturday, March 9, at 5: p.m. at Oak Hill Baptist Church.

Robert D. Greene was born on Monday, Jan. 24, 1955, in Rockport. He passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, La. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eula Adaline (Wimpy) Greene Newman.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Hardy-Greene of Many, La; children: Jeremy W. Greene and wife Rachel of Kansas City, Mo., Autumn Greene of Texas, Melodie Gentry of Many, La., Jason Gentry of Many, La., Josh Gentry and wife Calley of Many, La. and Natalie Franks and husband Clayton of Hornbeck, La.; his father, Claude Robert Greene and wife Martha of Flintstone, Ga.; a sister, Roxanna Greene Decker and husband Roger of Rockport; a stepsister, Ann Holmes Rogers and husband Bobby; step-brother, David Holmes; grandchildren: Destiny Horton and husband Chris, Dakota Broadway, Felicity Broadway, Serenity Broadway, Timothy Broadway, Talan Franks and Tinsley Franks; great grandson, Maddix Horton; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers: Randy Kay, Mike Kay, Jimmy Hardy, Kelvin Hicks, Kelton Hicks and Clayton Franks.

