Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Austin John HAYES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAYES, Austin John September 12, 1989 - September 20, 2019 Austin John Hayes, age 30, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20th, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Be not sorrowful for Austin is now joyfully walking in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. Austin was born on September 12th, 1989 to parents Robert and Angela Hayes, in Spokane, WA. He will be fondly remembered by his parents, sister Ashlyn, brother Andrew, and a host of family and friends. Austin graduated from Shadle Park High School in 2008. He played baseball at SFCC and attended WSU. At the time of his passing he lived in Seattle and worked as an Assistant Superintendent for PSW Commercial Construction. Austin was an avid sports fan. Growing up he played hockey, soccer, football, basketball and baseball. His true passion was basketball. Everyone knew Austin's favorite player was LeBron James. He never missed any of his games. Austin fiercely loved his family and friends. He was unbelievably loyal and always made everyone laugh. His beautiful smile lit up any room he walked into. Family, friends, and others whose lives Austin touched are invited to Life Center in Spokane at 10 am on Saturday, October 5th, 2019. Please dress for a celebration.

HAYES, Austin John September 12, 1989 - September 20, 2019 Austin John Hayes, age 30, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20th, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Be not sorrowful for Austin is now joyfully walking in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. Austin was born on September 12th, 1989 to parents Robert and Angela Hayes, in Spokane, WA. He will be fondly remembered by his parents, sister Ashlyn, brother Andrew, and a host of family and friends. Austin graduated from Shadle Park High School in 2008. He played baseball at SFCC and attended WSU. At the time of his passing he lived in Seattle and worked as an Assistant Superintendent for PSW Commercial Construction. Austin was an avid sports fan. Growing up he played hockey, soccer, football, basketball and baseball. His true passion was basketball. Everyone knew Austin's favorite player was LeBron James. He never missed any of his games. Austin fiercely loved his family and friends. He was unbelievably loyal and always made everyone laugh. His beautiful smile lit up any room he walked into. Family, friends, and others whose lives Austin touched are invited to Life Center in Spokane at 10 am on Saturday, October 5th, 2019. Please dress for a celebration. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close