JURGENSEN, Bettie Louise Bettie Louise Jurgensen, 96, of Redmond, Washington died peacefully on April, 11, 2020 in Bellevue, WA after having an amazing happy life. Born January 20, 1924, in Tacoma, WA, she is predeceased by her parents John Herbert McCloud and Helen Louise (Hubbell) Browne, and her loving husband of 62 years, Elliott Henry "Hank" Jurgensen. She is also predeceased by her sister, Patricia Freidman, her brother, Jack Browne, her daughter, Kristin Munro, and her grandson, Wade Jurgensen. Bettie is survived by her sons, Elliott Jurgensen Jr. and his wife, Deanna, Robert Jurgensen, and her daughter, Lindsay Price and her husband David. She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bettie met Hank in late 1943 on a blind date while she was a student at Willamette University and he was an Army Officer training in Oregon. Upon seeing her, Hank said, "I would give my right arm if she were my date." He was successful, but kept his arm. After a very brief courtship, they were married on February 6, 1944 in Tacoma, WA. Soon afterward Hank shipped out to Italy to fight in World War II. When Hank returned, he was greeted by Bettie and their wonderful nine month old identical twin sons born in November 1944. Bettie had many talents and interests. She was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker and an excellent cook. She also designed and supervised the construction of three of the family's homes. An avid reader, she loved live theatre and opera, dogs (particularly terriers), playing games and gardening. After her children were grown, she returned to college graduating from Eastern Washington University with highest honors in both Undergraduate and Graduate Schools. Thereafter, she embarked on a remarkable teaching career. Bettie taught high school English, Literature and French, most notably at Saint George's School in Spokane and University Preparatory Academy in Seattle. She was a superb teacher demanding quality work and helped students achieve to their highest capabilities. Despite the demanding school work, she was loved by her students. Throughout her teaching career and thereafter, many former students would write to her about their academic achievements and lives thereafter. Bettie loved to travel, particularly in Europe where she often took groups of students on tours. She and Hank lived in Luxembourg for two years where she taught at the American International School. They also lived in France for a year. A date for a Celebration of Bettie's Life will be scheduled for a later time when possible. Any memorial donations are asked to be sent to the Salvation Army or to Hopelink in Bellevue, WA where she volunteered.



