1/1
Bobbie L. HUOTARI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUOTARI, Bobbie L. "Bob" Bobbie L. Huotari was born December 24, 1943, in Everett, WA. Bob died in Cheney, WA on July 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife Joan, children; Tana Yoder (Larry) of Cheney, WA, Bret Huotari (Ceila) of Chelasis, WA, Jason Huotari (Lecy) of Cheney, WA along with 13 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Also his sister, Linda Burke (Ron), Russ Huotari (Enid), Brian Huotari, Mike Young (Irene), and Doug Brunk. Bob was preceded in death by his mother Lois Savage (Dick), his father Harry Huotari (Gret), sister Marylin Young, and his brother John Brunk. There will be no services per Bob's request. Cheney Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney
1632 W 1st St.
Cheney, WA 99004
(509) 235-2992
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved