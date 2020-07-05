HUOTARI, Bobbie L. "Bob" Bobbie L. Huotari was born December 24, 1943, in Everett, WA. Bob died in Cheney, WA on July 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife Joan, children; Tana Yoder (Larry) of Cheney, WA, Bret Huotari (Ceila) of Chelasis, WA, Jason Huotari (Lecy) of Cheney, WA along with 13 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Also his sister, Linda Burke (Ron), Russ Huotari (Enid), Brian Huotari, Mike Young (Irene), and Doug Brunk. Bob was preceded in death by his mother Lois Savage (Dick), his father Harry Huotari (Gret), sister Marylin Young, and his brother John Brunk. There will be no services per Bob's request. Cheney Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com