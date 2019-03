Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Jean (Buckman) WHINNEN. View Sign

WHINNEN, Bonnie Jean (Buckman) (Age 72) It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Bonnie, passed away on February 25, 2019. Bonnie was born on July 24, 1946 in Spokane to Grant and Elva Buckman. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1964. After graduation she attended Whitworth University where she met her first husband, William (Bill) Whinnen. When she transferred to the University of Washington a year later, Bill followed. Bonnie and Bill spent a year at the U of W, and Bill, seeing what a catch she was, decided he better lock this lady down. They married on July 2, 1966 and moved back to Eastern Washington. Bonnie graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1968. The couple spent the first years of their marriage traveling around the United States where Bill worked as a core driller. They had their first baby in 1970. Six years and two more babies later, they settled in Spokane Valley. Bill died in 1996. Bonnie was fortunate to find love a second time and she married Bruce Pennell February 11, 1999. Bonnie and Bruce shared a love of music and travel. They traveled the world together looking at art, enjoying theater, music and retirement. Bonnie believed in the transformative power of reading and education, so she became an elementary school librarian. She empowered her students to never stop learning and never give up on themselves. During her 22-year teaching career, she created a fun, safe harbor for kids to explore and cultivate their creativity. Her library was an expression of herself; a warm, loving space where everyone was accepted, and individual expression celebrated. Never one to shy away from an adventurous activity, she co-sponsored many projects, including raising chicks in the library display case and hosting slumber parties in the library. Bonnie loved beauty; she was a painter and an artist who studied sumi-e and belonged to the Spokane Water Color Society. Her work was featured in the Spokesman Review's 2005 and 2006 "Discover Japan Week - Journey of the Brush." She was a classy lady who loved bling, fashion and gardening. Her garden was like her; magical, whimsical, full of surprises and absolutely beautiful. She loved food but hated to cook; she loved to shop, but never bought anything full price. She could walk into Macy's, pick out $400 worth of designer fashion and walk out only $40 lighter. Bonnie and Bruce traveled the world visiting China, England, Brazil, Italy, France returning many times to Hawaii. She loved to travel but was always happiest at home in Spokane or at our cabin in North Idaho. Summers were spent with her family paddle boarding, boating, otter feet swimming, sunbathing and picking huckleberries. "Allah to the moon god figure 8s!" Bonnie was infallibly positive, unbelievably patient, open-minded and quick to laugh. She made everything fun. She believed everyone was basically good, kind and doing their best. She was one of the kindest people any of us have ever known. Those who knew her, know how lucky we are to have known her. In December 2018, Bonnie was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer. With the help of various facilities, including Hospice House of Spokane, Bonnie's final months were as pain free as possible. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Bruce L. Pennell, her three daughters and sons-in-law; Amy and Tim Waldroup, Jennifer Whinnen and John Newman, and Heather Whinnen, and her three grandchildren; Emma Waldroup, Jack and Jai Newman. A memorial for Bonnie will be held March 23rd. Location and time to be announced.

