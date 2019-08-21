ENDAHL, Charles Arnold "Chuck" Charles "Chuck" Arnold Endahl was born in Humboldt, IA on November 30, 1926 to Peter and Helga Endahl and was immersed in the Christian community that would be his lifelong support from an early age. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1948 and retired from the US Naval Reserve after serving 22 years as a Lieutenant Commander. He worked for many years at Seattle First National Bank and eventually retired as a investment adviser from Richards, Merrill & Peterson in Spokane. Blessed with a large and loving family, Chuck married Mary Patricia "Pat" Reid on April 25, 1952 in Spokane, WA and together they raised their four children with patience, discipline and humility as well as the importance of always doing their best with character and integrity. Chuck loved music, singing and dancing and was a member of the St. Stephens Episcopal choir for many years and a season ticket holder of the Spokane Symphony. He was also active in the community with Valley Rotary, Sons of Norway, Toastmasters, and Lion's Club. He was preceded in death by his wife Pat in 1995 and is survived by children Kristine Durr, Mary Kathryn Berg, John Reid Endahl and Martha Ann Smetana as well as eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Chuck will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rockwood Ridge Event Center on Saturday, August 24th at 2:30pm. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to The Rotary Foundation or Second Harvest Food Bank.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 21, 2019