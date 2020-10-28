COLBERT, Charles Raymond (Age 88) September 25, 1931 - September 4, 2020 Now together forever with his beloved wife in God's hands for everlasting comfort and care. Born right here in Spokane, WA he is preceded in death by his parents Charles E. and Veronica Colbert and wife of 50 years Ladonna Jean Colbert. Charles is survived by daughter Dona Rae Colbert. He grew up helping his father in his old-time soda shop/pharmacy making deliveries for the pharmacy and successfully building them up quite a client list. After finishing school in the Spokane he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean War (where he learned some wicked ping-pong moves) as a Paratrooper and Military Police Officer. He came home and did steel work, including some iconic buildings in Seattle WA, (where he lived briefly with Ladonna and an infant Dona Rae) before beginning work at Columbia Lighting where he worked until he retired. Upon retirement, he enjoyed working in his yard, organizing his music and his Western books. He had a lifelong love of fishing and was always a proud pet parent of his beloved dogs. He and Ladonna enjoyed their RV and the RV social groups. They even took a two month cross-country trip in their RV. A small private graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on November 6th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific NW Cremation - Valley, 12209 E. Mission Ave, Suite 4, Spokane Valley WA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
for Relay For Life
, to the Union Gospel Mission and or Deaconess Medical Center for diabetic research.