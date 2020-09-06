THISTED, Dale Owen Dale Owen Thisted passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 in Oceanside, CA at the age of 96. Dale was a humble man of faith; active in the Lutheran Church, serving in leadership positions through- out the church community, including membership on boards, call committees, and service groups. He was always there, usually in the background, quietly giving support and guidance, and always willing to step up to help if needed. He taught everyone he met whether it was how to fly, to ski, or to become a better person. His example of fairness, integrity, and love will be greatly missed. Next to Barbara, his beloved wife of 71 years, flying was his passion. Flying brought them together and became a unifying principle in the family. A flight instructor for some 60 years, he proudly taught all four children to fly. He served in World War II as a P-38 pilot with the 475th Fighter Group in the Pacific theater. Some of his best memories and biggest laughs were shared when he attended the 475th reunions, several of which he and Barbara hosted. During those reunions, they could always be seen walking hand in hand. Although his life was not always easy, Dale always chose to focus on the good and happy times. He loved flying airplanes (especially the P-38, whose virtues he would extol to anyone who would listen), skiing (into his 90s), singing (especially with friends), playing bridge, reading, working jigsaw puzzles, and being outdoors and active. Dale dearly loved his entire family; his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. Dale is survived by his brother Paul Thisted of Evergreen, CO; children Ronald Thisted (Linda) of Chicago, IL, Blair Thisted (Kathy) of Bellingham, WA, Dana Grossman (Ira) of San Marcos, CA and Thomas O'Farrell (Cynthia) of Summerville, SC; grandchildren Walker Thisted (Gregory Hughes), Jennifer Blomquist (Scott), Matthew Grossman, Aliza Grossman, and Fran O'Farrell (Olivia); and great-grandchildren Nicholas and Caitlin Blomquist. Dale was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, sister LaJune Barth, and daughter Sarah O'Farrell. Barbara and Dale, reunited, are flying off into the wild blue yonder once again. We love you. A memorial service will be held in Spokane once travel and gatherings become safe again. Memorial donations can be made to the 475th Fighter Group Historical Foundation, c/o Blair Thisted, 2422 Ontario St., Bellingham, WA 98229.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store