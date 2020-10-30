LARSON, Darvin Elroy (Age 83) Darvin Elroy Larson, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020, at his daughter's home in Clarkston. Darvin was born May 13, 1937, in Valier, MT, to Thelma and Harley Larson. At a young age, Darvin moved to Lignite, ND, where he worked for several farmers in the area and grew to love riding his horse, Bill. In 1959, he joined the Army and served in Germany for three years. After leaving the service, he moved to Tioga, ND, where he met the love of his life, Ardis. They married in December of 1962 and spent 58 years building a beautiful life together filled with so many wonderful friends and family. In 1964, they welcomed their first daughter Karla. In 1965, they welcomed their second daughter, Keesha, and moved to Clarkston, WA. In 1967, they finished their family with the addition of their son, Shawn. Darvin was a hard worker and proved his work on various dams in the area: Little Goose, Lower Granite, and Dworshak, where he did sandblasting and concrete work. After that, he went to work at Hanford for several years. Lastly, he owned and operated his own painting business up until he retired in 2010. He loved to play guitar, two-step with his wife, watch NASCAR, cruise through ValueVillage and buy things he did not need, make beautiful artwork out of wood, enjoy his time eating around the family table, and tinker with all sorts of toys. He spent his life making jokes and seeing people laugh. He is survived by his wife Ardis of 58 years along with his children Karla (James) Petrie, Keesha (Todd) Johnson, Shawn (Christy) Larson, and his brothers, Elton and Doug, and sisters, Doris and Beretta. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, whom he adored: Kurt (Megan) Evans, Josh (Nichole) Petrie, Ashley Zenner, Kyle (Kayla) Evans, Tyson ( Kelsey) Larson, Shannon Zenner, Kelsey Evans (Jason Williams), Jessi (Joe) Kraudel, Sadie Johnson, Tanner Larson, and Tim and Taylor Johnson, along with seven great-grandkids: Jayla and Jaron Williams, Porter Evans, Emmett Evans, Will Petrie, Kaleia Williams and Everett Larson. He was preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Harley, along with his brothers Leonard, Larry, Jerry, and Paul. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 11AM at The Cornerstone Pentecostal Church, 21326 E. Mission Ave., Liberty Lake, WA 99019.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store