BUCKHOLDT, David Joshua (Age 34) David Joshua Buckholdt, 34, passed away far too soon in March 2020. He was born November 14, 1985, in Alamogordo, NM to William A. Buckholdt, Jr. and Christine J. Buckholdt. In the summer of 1987, his family moved to Spokane Valley, WA following his father's retirement from the military. He attended Trentwood Elementary, East Valley Middle School and East Valley High School, graduating in 2004. David worked at Food Services of America for nine years. While he loved all things involving sports, he was a fan of the University of Michigan football and basketball teams as well as the Dallas Cowboys. David also found joy in playing basketball with his friends and was a frequent participant at Hoopfest. David had a smile that could light up a room and an infectious laugh. David was preceded in death by his father "Buck" in 2013. He is survived by his mother Christine, her husband Bill Stonebraker, his brothers William (Kimberly) Buckholdt, III and Matthew (Susan) Buckholdt; two nephews and two nieces along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be held at Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene on March 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

