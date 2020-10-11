ELIASEN, Dean Craig Derek Dean had a peaceful passing on September 16, 2020, succumbing to heart failure. He was born to Don and Betty Eliasen on August 26, 1946. Dean attended Dishman Grade School and graduated from West Valley High School in 1964. He went on to attend the University of Washington and San Francisco Art Institute. Dean was a very talented artist; much of his work hangs in office buildings, restaurants and in the homes of many friends and relatives in Spokane and on the West coast. To support his art he also worked as a waiter at Spokane's finest restaurants, including many years at Luna. Dean was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by sister, Debbie (Steve) Schumacher, nephew Ian (Tracy) Schumacher, their girls, Berkley and Neely, niece Malea (Josh) Cook, their children Deverie and Beckett, many cousins and many great friends both far and near. Debbie would like to extend her deepest thanks to Dr. Andrew Coletti and his team for the compassionate care they showed Dean in his final days. At his request, there will not be a memorial service, but instead, please enjoy some art in the near future and think of Dean.



