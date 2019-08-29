Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Ann BALLANTYNE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BALLANTYNE, Deborah Ann (Wells) Deborah Ann (Wells) Ballantyne was born February 7, 1968 in Shelby, Montana; the eighth of nine children and youngest daughter of Jack and Mary Jean Wells. She passed away on August 28, 2019 after a valiant battle with brain cancer. Debbie graduated from Shelby High School and received her degree in Medical Records Administration from Carroll College in 1990. She married Damon Ballantyne on June 6, 1992. The couple then moved to Spokane, Washington. Debbie worked in Health Information at various institutions, including Shriners Hospital, The Heart Institute and Rockwood Retirement Center, all in Spokane. In 2016, she changed occupations and began to work in Academic Advising at Gonzaga University. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister and will be greatly missed by her family. Debbie's faith sustained her in both the joys and challenges of her life. She had a quick wit and could make her family and friends laugh hysterically. An enthusiastic supporter of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Deb enjoyed going to games at the Kennel with her family. Debbie leaves behind her beloved family: Damon Ballantyne, husband of 27 years, and daughters, Jacqueline and Lauren; her father, Jack Wells; sisters Cindy Moen (Don), Mary Jo Cole (Perry), Nancy Wells and Kathy Burkhartsmeyer (Frank); brothers John (Jeanette Fiorini), Tim (Mary), Tom (Carolyn); mother-in-law, Shirley Ballantyne; brother-in-law, Lance Ballantyne (Lisa), and sister-in-law, Jayme Parker (Mike); 25 nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jean; her brother, Craig; and her father-in-law Jim Ballantyne Recitation of the Rosary will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 7pm, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 515 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, WA 99208. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10am, also at St Thomas More Church, followed by a reception in the PAC Center of St. Thomas More. Graveside interment services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rising Strong, (a program supporting families to stay together in difficult times) 1960 N. Holy Names Ct., Spokane, WA 99224, or to a in Debbie's honor.

