Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Kay GOTHAM. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509)-684-6271 Send Flowers Obituary

GOTHAM, Debra Kay (Age 62) Debra Kay Gotham, age 62, a 23 year resident of Colville, WA passed away on July 30, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Deb was born on March 8, 1957 in Spokane, WA the daughter of Robert Henry and Barbara Jean (Britton) Waldron. Deb was raised in Spokane where she attended St. John Vianny Catholic School and then graduated from University High School in 1975. She then married Kim Baker and they had two children, Josh and Jody. Deb worked for the East Valley School District as the Moutain View Middle School secretary for many years. After her divorce from Kim, Deb met Scott Gotham, at a Good Guys Cars Show. From that day forward, they were never apart. On November 17, 1995, Deb and Scott married in Coeur d'Alene, ID at the Colonial Wedding Chapel. In 1996, she and Scott moved to Colville. While in Colville, she worked as an office manager at the Healing Arts Center in Colville. Deb retired in 2015 after the closing of the Healing Art Center. She enjoyed retirement for a couple of years before taking a part time position with Larry A. Zoodsma, CPA in Colville in January of 2018. On January 28, 2019, Deb was diagnosed with a brain tumor (Glioblastoma). Her rapidly declining health required she retire a second time and focus on her health. Deb had a wonderful passion for the ukulele. She would meet regularly with a group of ukulele playing friends to play and sing. Deb also enjoyed kayaking but her favorite time was spent with her family and especially her grandchildren. She and Scott shared "date night" every Saturday with dinners at the Silver Beach Resort restaurant from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Deb was always on the move with projects and sharing time with people and caring for her dogs. Her greatest concern was the welfare of others and how she could assist her husband, family, friends and anyone in need. Deb was preceded in death by her: father, Robert Waldron and step-father, Dwayne Oxner. She is survived by her husband: Scott Gotham; son, Josh Baker (Krissy) of Spokane, WA; daughter, Jody Peters (Kyle) of Spokane, WA; grandsons, Tanner and Mason Peters, Riley Baker; granddaughters, Haley and Emily Baker; mother, Barbara Oxner; sisters, Linda Beck (Barry) of Spokane, WA, Teresa Sevigney (Mike) of Spokane; brothers, Bob Waldron of Spokane, Gary Waldron (Christina) of Spokane, nieces and nephews. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are strongly encouraged to any organization that makes life better for people or pets. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at

GOTHAM, Debra Kay (Age 62) Debra Kay Gotham, age 62, a 23 year resident of Colville, WA passed away on July 30, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Deb was born on March 8, 1957 in Spokane, WA the daughter of Robert Henry and Barbara Jean (Britton) Waldron. Deb was raised in Spokane where she attended St. John Vianny Catholic School and then graduated from University High School in 1975. She then married Kim Baker and they had two children, Josh and Jody. Deb worked for the East Valley School District as the Moutain View Middle School secretary for many years. After her divorce from Kim, Deb met Scott Gotham, at a Good Guys Cars Show. From that day forward, they were never apart. On November 17, 1995, Deb and Scott married in Coeur d'Alene, ID at the Colonial Wedding Chapel. In 1996, she and Scott moved to Colville. While in Colville, she worked as an office manager at the Healing Arts Center in Colville. Deb retired in 2015 after the closing of the Healing Art Center. She enjoyed retirement for a couple of years before taking a part time position with Larry A. Zoodsma, CPA in Colville in January of 2018. On January 28, 2019, Deb was diagnosed with a brain tumor (Glioblastoma). Her rapidly declining health required she retire a second time and focus on her health. Deb had a wonderful passion for the ukulele. She would meet regularly with a group of ukulele playing friends to play and sing. Deb also enjoyed kayaking but her favorite time was spent with her family and especially her grandchildren. She and Scott shared "date night" every Saturday with dinners at the Silver Beach Resort restaurant from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Deb was always on the move with projects and sharing time with people and caring for her dogs. Her greatest concern was the welfare of others and how she could assist her husband, family, friends and anyone in need. Deb was preceded in death by her: father, Robert Waldron and step-father, Dwayne Oxner. She is survived by her husband: Scott Gotham; son, Josh Baker (Krissy) of Spokane, WA; daughter, Jody Peters (Kyle) of Spokane, WA; grandsons, Tanner and Mason Peters, Riley Baker; granddaughters, Haley and Emily Baker; mother, Barbara Oxner; sisters, Linda Beck (Barry) of Spokane, WA, Teresa Sevigney (Mike) of Spokane; brothers, Bob Waldron of Spokane, Gary Waldron (Christina) of Spokane, nieces and nephews. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are strongly encouraged to any organization that makes life better for people or pets. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com . DANEKAS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORY is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close