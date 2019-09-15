Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Ray YOUNG. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509)-684-6271 Send Flowers Obituary



YOUNG, Dennis Ray Dennis Ray Young, a lifetime resident of Spokane, WA, passed away on September 7, 2019 in Spokane at the age of 76. Dennis was born on November 10, 1942 in Spokane, the son of Felix and Edith (Oestreich) Selle. He attended the Roosevelt Grade School and attended Lewis and Clark High School in 1959. Dennis spent his summers as a young man on the family farm in Ritzville where he would assist with farming and harvesting of the crops. Dennis began raising a family in Spokane and became a fulltime Truck Driver with the Teamsters Union. He drove for several companies over the years but primarily for Consolidated Trucking and P.I.E. He later married Judith L. Sanders in Reno NV, on Nov. 18, 1976. Together they made their home in Spokane. Dennis was forced to retire at age 64 in 2006 due to significant heart issue. In 2007 he received a heart transplant and has gratefully enjoyed each day. Dennis took great pride in his yard and spent diligent care morning and night to ensure it was perfect. For a touch of fun, he would often try his luck with "games of chance" at the local casinos. He and Judy also belonged to a bowling league for several years. Dennis appreciated friendships and was very generous of his time to those in need. His kindness and loyalty created friendship that lasted a lifetime. Dennis had a sense of humor that offered cheer and goodwill to all those around him. He was preceded in death by his mother Edith Young. Dennis is survived by his wife, Judy Young, at the home; three children, David McLoud of Post Falls, ID, Debbie Harlow of Crescent City, CA, Julie Koop of Salina, KS; four step children, Daniel Payton of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, David Payton (Jill) of Coeur d'Alene, ID, Douglas Payton (Deanna) of Lacey, WA and Jennifer Richardson (Guy) of Spokane, WA; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. At Denny's request there will be no memorial service. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice House of Spokane. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com . Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 155 W. First Ave., Colville, WA 99114 is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

