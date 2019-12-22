OWENS, Donald James Donald J. Owens, 67, our beloved father, grandfather and friend to many, passed away December 14, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Don was born in Spokane to Bernice and Edward F. J. Owens on April 5, 1952. Don attended Lewis and Clark High School, and went on to work for the Spokesman-Review newspaper for 30+ years. Don is preceded in death by his parents Bernice and Edward F. J. Owens, as well as his sister Maria. He leaves behind his three children: Tamara (Sheri), Christopher (Jenne) and Russell (Kelsey), brothers Tim and Billy, and six grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews Memorial service will be held at Unity Church at 4123 E. Lincoln Rd., Spokane, WA 99217 on January 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019