ZWARG, Douglas F. Douglas Fredrick Zwarg was born to Kenneth and Vergie Zwarg in Seattle WA on November 29th, 1958, and passed May 17th, 2020. With a lifelong passion of working with his hands, Doug was a master craftsman; he was driving his own home-repaired cars as a young teen. Restoring a car or home, whatever the project, had to be done to perfection. With a soft spot for animals, he was always inviting cats in need into his home or traveling with a dog in the passenger's seat. Doug loved Pontiacs and his many projects, sweets, animals, and most of all his family. Hardly an hour of the day passed that didn't see him on the phone with one of his siblings, especially Ken. He is survived by his mother, Vergie Sivara, daughter Zabrina Zwarg (Ronald), siblings Steve Zwarg, Anne (Robert) Henshaw, Janet (Roy) Breshears, David (Liz) Zwarg, Kenneth (Debbie) Zwarg, dear friend Kelly Woodman, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. We trust in the grace and mercy of our Heavenly Father that we will be reunited with Doug one day, for eternity. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations to be made in his name to the Spokane Humane Society.



