SCHULTZ, Frances Grace (Age 102) Frances Schultz passed away on November 24, 2019 at Nespelem, WA. Frances was born on May 26, 1917 at Wellpinit, WA to Joseph and Charlotte Wynecoop. She grew up in Mondovi and graduated from Reardan High School in 1934. Frances was the oldest member of the Spokane Tribe of Indians. She enjoyed reading westerns, skiing, knitting, travel, fishing and watching sports. She loved to watch golf and was an avid Seattle Seahawks football fan along with Gonzaga Bulldog Basketball. Frances worked as a nurse's aide in Lincoln Hospital before going to community college and receiving her LPN. She returned to work at Lincoln Hospital, working also at Sacred Heart and many other medical facilities throughout her career. Frances also was a farmer, a housekeeper and worked in retail for many years. Frances is survived by a daughter Charlotte Vivian; sons Anthony Marriott and Nick (Debbie) Marriott; step daughter Pam (Dennis) Becktold; step son Gaymond (Cindy) Schultz; three grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Gilberta Oligher-Alt. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Roy Marriott and Carl Schultz, son Joseph Marriott, sisters Lois Schmauder, Pearl Marriott, brothers Joseph Wynecoop and David Wynecoop. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Strate Funeral Home Chapel, Davenport, WA. Following committal will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Harrington, WA. Frances was someone who enjoyed giving to various groups throughout her life and the family has asked that donations be made to the . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

