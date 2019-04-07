Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene WEBB. View Sign

WEBB, Gene R. (Age 83) Gene R. Webb was born August 18th, 1935 and passed away March 18th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, LaWanna Webb, his children Chuck and DeeDee Webb, Dan and Lynne Skinner, and Roger and Carolyn Webb. He is also survived by his four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Gene was a Military Police Officer in the Army. He also worked for Western Pine, prior to retiring from URM after 30 years of employment. In his free time, Gene loved to golf and visit the Oregon Coast. Gene was a loyal family man that will be greatly missed. His celebration of life will be held April 13th, 2019 at 3:00pm at Spikes (718 E. Francis Ave., Spokane, WA)

WEBB, Gene R. (Age 83) Gene R. Webb was born August 18th, 1935 and passed away March 18th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, LaWanna Webb, his children Chuck and DeeDee Webb, Dan and Lynne Skinner, and Roger and Carolyn Webb. He is also survived by his four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Gene was a Military Police Officer in the Army. He also worked for Western Pine, prior to retiring from URM after 30 years of employment. In his free time, Gene loved to golf and visit the Oregon Coast. Gene was a loyal family man that will be greatly missed. His celebration of life will be held April 13th, 2019 at 3:00pm at Spikes (718 E. Francis Ave., Spokane, WA) Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019

