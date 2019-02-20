Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen MARTIN. View Sign

MARTIN, Helen (Age 98) Spokane, Washington Helen Martin was a loving and cherished wife, friend, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born in New York in 1920, and at the age of 16 met the love of her life, Herman, lovingly known as "Hoime." They had 60 full years of marriage together before Herman passed away. They filled their lives with laughter, friends and family. After welcoming children Bruce and Marti into their lives, the family moved west to California. Over the years, Helen worked as a waitress, a real estate broker, and a Weight Watchers leader in the early days of the company. She also had a love of learning and reading. At the age of 49, she went back to school and earned an AA, a BA, and two master's degrees. After both her husband and her son Bruce passed away, she moved to Spokane to be closer to her daughter, Marti. She filled the later years of her life with family, new friends, cruising, and reading science fiction. She invited friends into her kitchen to teach them her best recipes. She was a wonderful human being, so generous and loving, with a quick wit and a great sense of humor. Helen is survived by her daughter, Marti Martin and husband Dennis Twigg, her two granddaughters and their husbands, Lauren and Stefan Oglevee and Daniella and Joe Martin, and five great-grandchildren, Max, Allie, Forest, Amelie and Zoe. Donations can be made in her memory to

Donations can be made in her memory to AmpleHarvest.org or to Temple Beth Shalom at spokanetbs.org . May her memory always be for a blessing. Funeral services were held at Heritage Funeral Home, Tuesday, February 19 at 2pm, followed by a graveside service at Mount Nebo Cemetery. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 20, 2019

