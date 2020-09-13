ORR,Ione B. Ione B. Orr died Sept. 2, 2020 in Hastings, MN at age 98. She lived in Coeur d'Alene, ID from 1956 to 1994 where she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and later Lutheran Church of the Master. She taught Junior High in Cd'A for four years before teaching math at Central Valley HS in the Spokane Valley for 27 years where she also coached debate for four years. Ione is survived by her daughter, Dr. Jennie Orr (Dan Thomas), Hastings, MN and two grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to Hastings Family Service, 301 2nd St E, Hastings, MN 55033, Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel.



