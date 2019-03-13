Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Francis REITAN. View Sign

REITAN, James Francis On March 7th, 2019, James Francis Reitan (Jim) passed away peacefully with Priscilla, his loving wife of 10 years, at his side. Jim was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on August 30, 1938. He graduated from Doane University in Crete, Nebraska and obtained a master's degree in engineering from Columbia University in New York. He moved to Seattle, Washington in 1961 to work for the Boeing Company and then transitioned to sales and marketing of business systems for IBM. Jim married his first wife Joy Diane Rhodes in 1966. After the births of his two sons, Jeff and Greg, and a decade at IBM, he moved into financial services for the remainder of his career. After appointments at Rainier Bank and Security Pacific, Jim became a certified financial planner and rose to senior vice president at Bank of America in its investment and trust services division. He retired from the bank to care for his wife Joy until she passed in 2003. Jim served as a volunteer and board member of the American Red Cross King County Chapter. He was also a founding member of the Roundtable business group and was active in Rotary International . In 2007, Jim relocated to Coeur d'Alene where Priscilla was serving as president of North Idaho College (NIC). He was an active supporter of Priscilla and NIC, in addition to continuing his service with the Red Cross and volunteering as an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide. During his years in Coeur d'Alene and after Priscilla's retirement from the college, Jim pursued their shared interests in travel, boating, wine, art, music and golf and made wonderful friends along the way. He was a lifelong learner and an avid reader who loved a good debate. Jim was an uplifting and positive force in the lives of all who knew him. His strong presence, warm sense of humor, and unwavering generosity made him a joy to be with. He had a love for life, for his family, and his friends. In the last year of his life, he was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). He maintained his sense of humor and his dignity throughout the journey and he will be sorely missed by all. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Martha, his brother Jack, sister-in-law Mary and his first wife Joy Diane Rhodes Reitan. He is survived by his wife Priscilla Bell; his sons and daughters-in-law Gregory and Meredith of Los Angeles, CA, Jeff and Amy of Edmonds, WA; granddaughters Abby and Clara; niece Kathy R. Quinn of Lincoln, NE; nephew John F. Reitan of Crown Point, IN, and their families. They suggest remembrances to The ALS Association Evergreen Chapter, a non-profit organization fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis on every front. The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers Home Care and Auburn Crest Hospice of Coeur d'Alene for their outstanding care and support of Jim during his journey with ALS. Per Jim's wishes, the family plans a private memorial and celebration of his life. Please visit Jim's online memorial at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory

