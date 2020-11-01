PAUL, Janet Emley (Age 86) Janet passed away peace-fully on October 23, 2020 in Davenport, WA after a long battle with Dementia. Janet was born January 2, 1934 in Spokane, WA to James and Genevieve Clinton. The family ran the Clinton Motel and gas station in Reardan for many years along Hwy 2. Janet graduated from Reardan High School in 1952; she played the flute in the Reardan Band, cheerleader, and was given the title of Miss Reardan in the Spring of 1950. She left Reardan for a short time living in Albuquerque, New Mexico with her husband George Wynecoop who at that time was in the Air Force. Daughter Cindy arrived in December 1953; son Jim joined the family in November 1956 after they returned to Reardan, WA. They raised their family there and, in the end, divorced in 1971. But as luck would have it, she met, and then married Joe Paul from Edwall, WA December 1972; today married 47 years! Janet and Joe lived on the farm outside Reardan during these years where they farmed and she was active in the following: Janet was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Reardan; 45 years Sober through the help of love, faith, family and AA; Founding Member of the Country Samplers Quilt Group, Reardan, WA established in the mid-'80s. She worked at Jeremiah's Boutique in Davenport, WA for many years and after its closing took her talents to The Buggy Barn Quilt Shop in Reardan, WA. She was also a member of the Washington State Quilters and looked forward to attending any and all quilt shows within a 3-state radius (or more). Janet was an avid and talented quilter and if you were lucky enough to receive a quilt you had just been showered with love from her. BUT her biggest joy came from talking about and showing pictures of all her grandchildren! Each one came with their own special personality that she loved to watch change over the years. She is preceded in death by her parents James Clinton (1975), Genevieve Clinton (2001); grandson Bart Duenwald (1976). Survived by Joe Paul, Edwall, WA; Cindy Duenwald, Spokane, WA and Jim Wynecoop (Sonya), Chattaroy, WA. Grandchildren are Ben Duenwald, Emily Coleman, Elizabeth Chase, Clarissa Wynecoop, Jamie Mendez, Clinton Wynecoop and 16 GREAT- grandchildren! Due to COVID and weather a graveside service will be held in the Reardan Cemetery on a sunny day in November. Janet was a HUGE fan of Lincoln Hospital and Clinic so we suggest in lieu of flowers that memorials be sent to Lincoln Hospital Foundation, 10 Nicholls Street, Davenport, WA 99122. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com
for the Paul family.