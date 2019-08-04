Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice (Little) TOWNSEND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TOWNSEND, Janice (Little) On July 25, 2019, while surrounded by her family, Janice passed away in Spokane, Washington. She was born January 10, 1937, in Powers Lake, North Dakota to Frank and Alice Little. The family soon moved to Raymond, Washington where she lived with her parents, one brother, and two sisters. In Raymond, she married her high-school sweetheart and life-time partner, Keith. She gave birth to two children before moving to Renton and then, Yakima, Washington. In Yakima, she hosted several foster children and earned three college degrees. She taught primary grades for seven years at Moxee Elementary School. After moving to Spokane, she taught various positions in the Cheney-Medical Lake School District. Janice devoted much of her life to serving others. She managed free reading and math tutoring programs in Yakima and Spokane and volunteered for various programs that feed and shelter community members in need. She has knitted hundreds of comfort blankets that were given to foster children via Spokane County's CASA Partners "My Bag" program. For thirty-three years, Janice was an ordained minister in the Community of Christ. For many years she was active in youth programs, led women's retreats, and was pastor of the Audubon congregation in north Spokane. She also wrote Sunday School curriculum, devotionals, and two inspirational books. Janice loved to travel, play the organ and piano, arrange music, sing, paint, camp, sew, write puppet plays for children, and comb beaches for shells and agates. All the while, she remained a devoted wife and mother. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Harold, and sister Nelda. She is survived by her husband Keith, daughter Kerry (husband Dennis), son Kris (wife Jo Ann), several grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held Saturday, August 17, 2:00 p.m. at Spokane Valley Community of Christ 11515 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to her church or Health Ed Connect, www.healthedconnect, 1401 W. Truman Rd., Independence, MO 64050.

