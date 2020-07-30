TRUDEAU, Katherine Marie "Kaye" (Age 95) Passed away peacefully on July 27th 2020. She grew up in Wenatchee, WA on the family orchard and graduated from Wenatchee HS in 1943. After graduation she moved to San Bernadino, California to live with her sister and support the war effort in a naval air factory. She later transferred to Spokane Valley Naval Air Supply Depot where she worked for the rest of World War II. She met her future husband Joseph Trudeau who was on leave from the Army Air Force at a USO dance at the Davenport Hotel. They were married in 1947 and were together for 71 years prior to Joseph's death in 2018. Katherine was a stay at home mother raising the children. Many happy years were spent at the family orchard in Wenatchee, family trips and especially camping at Luby Bay, Priest Lake, ID. Mom was very involved with Cub Scouts as a den mother and room mother. She was an avid reader especially enjoying murder mystery books. She participated in the Women's Guild at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and was a good bridge player and member of several bridge clubs. For many years she was president of the Women's Golf Club at Sundance Golf Course. The greatest enjoyment of her life was family. Grandma was always available to play games and attend the grandkids activities. She was well liked and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Katherine was preceded in death by husband, Joseph, infant daughter Yvonne and son Duane. She is survived by children: Renee (Bill) Hayes, Brian (Melinda) Trudeau, Mark (Geri) Trudeau, and Michelle (Dan) Wilson. 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to North Point Village AL and MC, and Hospice of Spokane for their loving care, attention and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Katherine's name to St. Francis of Assisi Church. Vigil Services will be at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4420 N. Jefferson, Spokane, WA on Friday, July 31st 2020 at 7pm.. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 1st 2020 at 11am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Covid restrictions apply.



