WILTZIUS, Kerry Kerry Wiltzius, a dedicated triathlete, tireless nonprofit worker and matriarch of a family that extended well beyond her home in Mead, died June 30 from injuries she received while cycling. She was 65. Born to Marjorie and Jack Forslof on October 19, 1954, Kerry grew up in Deer Lake with best friend Colleen Boyle. She graduated from Deer Park HIgh School in 1972. Kerry married Mike Wiltzius in 1977, and the couple celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary May 28, 2020. While raising their three daughters, Kerry worked at the Spokane Humane Society, Northeast Community Center, MS Society, Southside Senior Center, Manito Park and several other local nonprofits. The table was always full at the home she shared with Mike, as grandbabies rounded out the household. Friends were always welcome on the farm. In addition to her work for nonprofits, Kerry volunteered with the Girl Scouts, Kairos Prison Ministry, Executive Women International's chapter in Spokane and Job's Daughters, a worldwide organization supporting young women. About nine years ago, Kerry began training for and competing in triathlons. Cycling was her favorite part of the competitions, and she was training for a competition the morning she was injured. Kerry was an active member of Team Blaze. Kerry enjoyed baking, tending to her irises and peonies, cooking and holding barbecues. She loved to support local businesses, and was especially fond of the Greenbluff area. She was an avid lover of music and loved to socialize. Kerry also volunteered and supported local charities when she wasn't spoiling her grandbabies. Kerry is survived by her sister, Kathleen Forslof, husband, Mike, and their daughters Dawn Wiltzius, of Seattle; Kara (Scott) Stucker, of Mead; and Kati (Jay) Norman, of Spokane Valley; grandchildren Aidan Vrentas; Ryley and Sierra Norman; and Glenn and Wyatt Stucker. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Ed and Tim Forslof. A private service is planned due to restrictions on gatherings. A future celebration of life is pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store