HUTT, Kristin Nicole (Age 25) March 13, 1995 - April 7, 2020 It is with the deepest of sadness that I announce the passing of my sweet baby girl. Kristin Nicole Hutt-Summa has finished her long battle with cancer and on April 7, 2020 and passed away with family by her side. Kristin was preceded in death by her twin brother Anthony and her grandfather Roger. She is survived by her husband James Summa, her children (Dylan and Lily) her parents Leann Kaufman (Gary), brother Jakob Hutt; as well as eight nieces and nephews and a large extended family. Kristin grew up in the Spokane Valley where she attended school, graduating in 2013. Kristin then went on to begin a career in Office Administration. Kristin was blessed to have found her true love in James at the young age of 16. Together they built a life they loved, raised their children and dreamed of sharing every day until eternity together. They shared a forever kind of love, one that would stand the tests of time and only got stronger with each passing day. Kristin loved the love that they shared and the life that they had built together. She was was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment she spent with them. To say that her children were her life is an understatement. They were the beat of her heart and the reason for every breath she took. To know her was to know a deep love that she had for her little family, and for all that were blessed to be a loved by her. Kristin showed a kind of courage, strength and compassion that is awe inspiring and left those around her yearning to be more like her. She was THAT woman. The one who stood in the face of cancer and fought her way to the end of her fight without ever wavering in her commitment to be here for as many moments as possible with her babies. She cherished those moments and made memories out of all of them. Not for her, but for those of us left behind. She never wanted anyone to hurt. She needed to make sure we were all going to be okay. She loved with her whole heart and lived life to the fullest, appreciating every moment. Kristin was truly one of a kind. Kristin loved with her whole heart and always gave more than she ever received. That was her spirit, That was her heart, That was Kristin. Memorial services will take place Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 3pm at 34925 Rock Lake Road, Cheney, WA 99004 with a reception to follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store