WAGNER, Linda "Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality." Emily Dickinson Linda Ann Wagner was born on August 18, 1959 to William and Mary Ann Nuchols in Spokane, WA. She passed away peacefully in her home on October 18, 2020. Linda is preceded in death by her Dad, William D. Nuchols. Linda is survived by her Husband, John Sullivan; her Children, Travis Wagner (Shelly Wagner) and Cody Wagner (Melodee Wagner); her Mother, Mary Ann Nuchols; her Brother and Sister, William S. Nuchols (Laura Nuchols) and Terri Porter; her Grandchildren, Corey Coldsnow and Barrett Wagner; her Nieces and Nephew, Emily Nuchols, Meagan Chase (Marcus Chase), and Bradley Porter (Amber Cwikowski); Aunts and Uncles; Cousins; Extended Family; and Close Friends. Linda was a kind soul with a big heart who lived a life dedicated to helping others. She had two Sons, Travis and Cody, who were six years apart. They were her pride and joy and the light of her life. She was married to Randy Wagner until he passed away in 2008. Linda enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her Family including all family gatherings at her Parent's house, especially when the pool was open. Linda had a special place in her heart for her Grandsons, spending many Thursday's with Corey taking him to McDonalds and then coming to her home to watch Judge Judy. Linda was there for Barrett from the day he was born and as he grew older, loved seeing him or FaceTiming with him every chance she could get. Linda met and married a wonderful man, John Sullivan on October 19, 2019. In the short time they had together, they showed each other unconditional love and in that time, be it short, they enjoyed a lifetime's worth of adventure and joy. Like a patchwork quilt, the role Linda played in the story of everyone's different lives will live on, long after she has left this Earth. Her one little square in the quilt of our journey joins other little squares to make up a lifetime of experiences. Linda gained many close friendships, some of which she had been friends with since before Middle School and they meant a lot to her. Her smile would light up a room and her Family and Friends will miss her dearly. Linda was an amazing Wife, Mom, Nana, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Niece, Cousin, and friend; but most of all, she was an amazing person.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store