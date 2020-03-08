ROESTEL, Lorel Wayne Lorel, age 95, passed away on February 28, 2020 in Spokane surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 13, 1924 in Spokane to Lorel and Ethel (Matson) Roestel. He married Beverly Watkins in 1947 and started a family raising seven children on a farm out on the Palouse. In 1962 they moved to Snoqualmie Valley, they returned again to Spokane in 2013 until his passing. His life revolved around his love for his family and his faith in his Creator Jehovah God. Grandpa loved spending time with his family of 7 children, 27 grandchildren, 37 1/2 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren!! He is survived by his sons Larry, Terry & David Roestel; his daughters, Sheryl Ripley, Mollee Raney and Pam Hillemann. He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly H. Roestel and by his son Garry J. Roestel. A memorial service will be held on March 27, 2020 at 5pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 2405 E. 57th Ave., Spokane, WA 99223. Please join us for a celebration of his life, all are welcome.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020