Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion YTURRI. View Sign

YTURRI, Marion On April 10, 2019, heaven received an angel. Born in Spokane, WA, June 13, 1934, to parents George A. Young and Eunice Wilson Young. Marion attended St. Francis Xavier grade school, Marycliff High School in Spokane and Viterbo College in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. Marion married Arthur J. Yturri in 1956 and is survived by son, Dr. James Yturri (Cari) and grandchildren Ben and Catherine of Great Falls, MT, daughter Rita and grandchildren Hannah and Christian, daughter Michelle (Kelly Thames) and grandchildren Madison (Jacob Viel), Chase, Blake and stepson Kohner (Halee) of Katy, Texas. After returning from Viterbo College, Marion worked 10+ years for several local doctors before going to work for 36 years for Medical Service Corporation which later joined with Blue Cross under the name of Premera Blue Cross. She worked in many capacities working up the ladder as a customer service supervisor, Medical Underwriter, Account Executive and Sales rep and, thoroughly, enjoyed her years with them. Years back, Spokane's local Olympian, Don Kardong, visited Medical Service to start a running program and, despite not being very athletic in her younger years, Marion got hooked and developed a real passion for running. While competing in many local and area runs, she also ran in many Bloomsdays, usually competing in the Corporate Cup division. Marion trained runners at the YMCA for the annual Bloomsday race. She then pursued some half and full marathons and completed the Hawaii marathon which had always been her goal when she began running. Marion was also an avid bicyclist for many years and cycled weekly to Cheney, WA. She also very much enjoyed spending time at her Coeur d'Alene Lake home. Marion is survived by her beloved brother Pat Young (Carolyn) of Colbert, WA, and their children Patricia (Nikolai) of Seattle, WA, Kathleen, George (Pam), Sheryl (Steve) Birkett, Marion, Susan, Michael (Christy) all of Spokane and son Dan (Del) both deceased. Marion is also survived by aunts, cousins, many nieces and nephews and great nephews and great nieces and many relatives in the mid eastern part of the United States. Marion belonged to Assumption and Sacred Heart Parish's for many years and is a Catholic Daughter of the Americas. Most recently, Marion resided at Touchmark Retirement Community and absolutely loved her home there. She was a very active participant and she so loved each and every resident who continued to touch and enrich her life daily. Every resident was a friend to her and she appreciated each and every one. Marion's family would like to thank and extend our sincere appreciation to Dr's. Jeff Clode, Jerry Castro, Tim Lessmeier, Jim Dunlap, Joni Nichols and Stephanie Moline who provided such wonderful and genuine care to our amazing mother. We know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that you all, collectively, helped give her so many more years of the life she so loved. Mom had so many struggles with her health but she took every single challenge head on with her over the top, positive attitude and her amazing grace. And never, ever was a complaint uttered. We feel so blessed and fortunate for the time we had with our amazing mother. It now seems so short but we are comforted knowing that she is at home with her Father, who she so loved and honored and that she is, finally, pain free. We know that this world is a better place because of the life she lived and completely devoted to others. We feel blessed and thank God for the time He gave us with this beautiful angel. Mom continued to give of all that she had and inspired us all to live a life filled with joy, to be selfless, better people and to honor and follow Christ in all that we do. She will be so, dearly, missed. Funeral arrangements are as follows, Rosary at Sacred Heart Parish, 219 E. Rockwood, Blvd., Friday, April 26, 2019, 4 pm. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Parish, Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10 am. Burial at Immaculate Heart, Saturday, April 27, 2019, 12 noon. Celebration of Life at Touchmark, 2929 S. Waterford Dr. (main floor dining room), April 27, 2019, 1:30 pm.

YTURRI, Marion On April 10, 2019, heaven received an angel. Born in Spokane, WA, June 13, 1934, to parents George A. Young and Eunice Wilson Young. Marion attended St. Francis Xavier grade school, Marycliff High School in Spokane and Viterbo College in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. Marion married Arthur J. Yturri in 1956 and is survived by son, Dr. James Yturri (Cari) and grandchildren Ben and Catherine of Great Falls, MT, daughter Rita and grandchildren Hannah and Christian, daughter Michelle (Kelly Thames) and grandchildren Madison (Jacob Viel), Chase, Blake and stepson Kohner (Halee) of Katy, Texas. After returning from Viterbo College, Marion worked 10+ years for several local doctors before going to work for 36 years for Medical Service Corporation which later joined with Blue Cross under the name of Premera Blue Cross. She worked in many capacities working up the ladder as a customer service supervisor, Medical Underwriter, Account Executive and Sales rep and, thoroughly, enjoyed her years with them. Years back, Spokane's local Olympian, Don Kardong, visited Medical Service to start a running program and, despite not being very athletic in her younger years, Marion got hooked and developed a real passion for running. While competing in many local and area runs, she also ran in many Bloomsdays, usually competing in the Corporate Cup division. Marion trained runners at the YMCA for the annual Bloomsday race. She then pursued some half and full marathons and completed the Hawaii marathon which had always been her goal when she began running. Marion was also an avid bicyclist for many years and cycled weekly to Cheney, WA. She also very much enjoyed spending time at her Coeur d'Alene Lake home. Marion is survived by her beloved brother Pat Young (Carolyn) of Colbert, WA, and their children Patricia (Nikolai) of Seattle, WA, Kathleen, George (Pam), Sheryl (Steve) Birkett, Marion, Susan, Michael (Christy) all of Spokane and son Dan (Del) both deceased. Marion is also survived by aunts, cousins, many nieces and nephews and great nephews and great nieces and many relatives in the mid eastern part of the United States. Marion belonged to Assumption and Sacred Heart Parish's for many years and is a Catholic Daughter of the Americas. Most recently, Marion resided at Touchmark Retirement Community and absolutely loved her home there. She was a very active participant and she so loved each and every resident who continued to touch and enrich her life daily. Every resident was a friend to her and she appreciated each and every one. Marion's family would like to thank and extend our sincere appreciation to Dr's. Jeff Clode, Jerry Castro, Tim Lessmeier, Jim Dunlap, Joni Nichols and Stephanie Moline who provided such wonderful and genuine care to our amazing mother. We know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that you all, collectively, helped give her so many more years of the life she so loved. Mom had so many struggles with her health but she took every single challenge head on with her over the top, positive attitude and her amazing grace. And never, ever was a complaint uttered. We feel so blessed and fortunate for the time we had with our amazing mother. It now seems so short but we are comforted knowing that she is at home with her Father, who she so loved and honored and that she is, finally, pain free. We know that this world is a better place because of the life she lived and completely devoted to others. We feel blessed and thank God for the time He gave us with this beautiful angel. Mom continued to give of all that she had and inspired us all to live a life filled with joy, to be selfless, better people and to honor and follow Christ in all that we do. She will be so, dearly, missed. Funeral arrangements are as follows, Rosary at Sacred Heart Parish, 219 E. Rockwood, Blvd., Friday, April 26, 2019, 4 pm. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Parish, Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10 am. Burial at Immaculate Heart, Saturday, April 27, 2019, 12 noon. Celebration of Life at Touchmark, 2929 S. Waterford Dr. (main floor dining room), April 27, 2019, 1:30 pm. Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close